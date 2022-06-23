Poll

Four percent of our readers plan to go on vacation during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Fourth of July is almost certain to involve a party and a watermelon.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of five answers to the following question:

“Of these things, which are you most likely to do on the Fourth of July?”

The results:

Have a party or picnic, 35 votes, 35 percent.

Eat watermelon, 34 votes, 34 percent.

Explode fireworks, 17 votes, 17 percent.

Listen to patriotic music, 10 votes, 10 percent.

Go on vacation, 4 votes, 4 percent.

Total votes: 100

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

