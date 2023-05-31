If Arkansas Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva can multiply the work of 27 great teachers, it will be more important than anything he does with the LEARNS Act.
As a review, the LEARNS Act was the 145-page education reform package passed during the recent legislative session. It most notably increased the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 and gave families access to state public school funds for private and homeschooling. At the moment, a judge has placed it under a temporary restraining
order because of the way lawmakers passed its emergency clause. It all will be settled eventually.
As reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s education reporter, Cynthia Howell, Oliva told a conference of 300 charter school educators last Tuesday that he had been studying data looking for teachers whose students are showing more than a year’s worth of academic growth. He found that 27 teach at what the state says are failing schools.
That’s significant. Failing schools almost always have a high percentage of kids growing up in poverty and other tough situations. Those 27 teachers aren’t just excelling; they’re beating the odds.
Oliva said he’d visited them to find out why they were succeeding. He said he found out they were teaching from bell to bell, they were teaching grade level content, and they were engaging the students and holding them accountable.
If schools, college teaching programs, and policymakers can figure out how to replicate what they are doing, it could have a huge effect. It could make great teachers into all-stars. It could make good teachers great. It could make bad teachers good. And if the data shows some bad teachers don’t improve, they can be asked to do something else.
In fact, one of the LEARNS Act’s other provisions is that it repealed the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act. It’s now much easier to fire poorly performing teachers, and thanks to the data, it’s also easier to find them. And now that teachers in Arkansas will start at $50,000, it won’t be so hard to replace them.
As for the all-star teachers and also the great and good ones – they’ll need to be rewarded. The LEARNS Act makes teachers eligible to earn up to an additional $10,000 for demonstrating success. But that’s not that much money, and the pot is limited.
One alternative is to promote them to higher-paying school leadership positions. But then they’re leaving the classroom.
We’re seeing how data can be used in big and small ways to improve teachers and schools. At a recent conference of school board members and administrators, Tracy Streeter, superintendent of the Hamburg School District, recounted how one of her third grade teachers had resigned because she was leaving the district, but then moved back and applied for a job. Her third grade slot had been filled, so she briefly was assigned to a fifth grade opening. However, the data showed she had the best test scores in the third grade. When informed of that situation, the building principal said the new third grade teacher had already moved in and put up her bulletin board.
“We offered to change the bulletin board, moved the teacher where she needed to be and rocked on based on data,” Streeter said.
Data, of course, can be misinterpreted and even misused. Moreover, financially rewarding successful teachers can be challenging. A student’s success depends on many factors; they’re kids, after all, not widgets, and schools aren’t factories.
Parental involvement, of course, is paramount. Plus, teaching is a team effort. A third grader’s improvements aren’t just the result of the third grade teacher’s work. The second grade teacher, the lunch lady, and the bus driver all played a part.
Still, the right combination of science and art can pay big dividends. The data demonstrated which teachers are having the most success. Oliva’s conversations with those teachers provided insight into why. If the data can be correctly collected, interpreted and applied, there might be far more than 27 teachers in failing schools exceeding their targets.
If that happened, there probably would be fewer failing schools, too.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.