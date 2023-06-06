Poll

About 7 percent of our readers think Americans are less paranoid than they were a generation ago.

magnoliareporter.com readers strongly agree that Americans have become more paranoid.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to use one of three responses to the following question:

"Defining paranoid as having an extreme and irrational fear or distrust of others, do you think Americans are more paranoid than they were a generation ago?"

The results:

Yes, Americans are more paranoid, 89 votes, 83.17 percent.

The level ofparanoia has not changed, 10 votes, 9.34 percent.

No, Americans are less paranoid, 8 votes, 7.47 percent.

Total votes: 107

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

