magnoliareporter.com readers strongly agree that Americans have become more paranoid.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to use one of three responses to the following question:
"Defining paranoid as having an extreme and irrational fear or distrust of others, do you think Americans are more paranoid than they were a generation ago?"
The results:
Yes, Americans are more paranoid, 89 votes, 83.17 percent.
The level ofparanoia has not changed, 10 votes, 9.34 percent.
No, Americans are less paranoid, 8 votes, 7.47 percent.
Total votes: 107
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.