After more than a year of mandating, encouraging, requesting and incentivizing Arkansans’ behavior in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson at this point is mostly relying on the virus itself to inspire people to get vaccinated.
“I don’t think there’s anything more the government can do except to be honest with everyone, and that they see the reality,” he said in his weekly news conference Tuesday. “And reality is the best incentive. And that is whenever you see the delta variant wreaking havoc and causing people to go to the hospital, that’s a reality check and should cause, encourage people to get vaccinated.”
The governor made those comments while also announcing there had been 479 new cases from the day before, while the number of deaths attributed to COVID rose by eight. Arkansas had not seen these numbers since March. The next day, the caseload increased by 686.
We’re not where we were at the height of the pandemic in December and January, but we are in the middle of a surge largely caused by the highly contagious delta variant that is hitting younger, unvaccinated Arkansans harder.
“This is not losing your sense of smell and a bad case of flu. This is immediately coming into the hospital and being put on a ventilator,” said UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson at the news conference.
Hutchinson said the state would not return to its earlier emergency measures, declaring in response to a reporter’s question, “The strategy is set.”
Instead, the solution remains the vaccine, which only the slimmest majority of eligible Arkansans has received even partially. As of Wednesday, 41.83% of Arkansans 12 years and older are fully immunized, while 9.35% are partially so.
Immunization rates surged when the vaccines first became available, back when infections and deaths were high.
But the effort lately has been stymied by its own success. As more people were vaccinated, infection rates fell (which is not a coincidence), leading to the impression that the pandemic was over. On-the-fence Arkansans have been making a risk assessment that they would take their chances with a fading pandemic rather than accept a never-before-used vaccine.
Hutchinson will rely on Arkansans making different risk assessments based on the rising numbers, which are the following as reported by him and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette:
– 984 of the 988 Arkansans whose deaths were attributed to COVID between Jan. 26 and June 28, or 99.6%, had not been fully vaccinated;
– Of the 3,765 people hospitalized by the virus during that time period, about 3,700, or more than 98%, had not been fully vaccinated;
– 90.5% of the state’s current active cases involve Arkansans who are not fully immunized;
– While 325 Arkansans are in the hospital because of COVID, Patterson said no one is hospitalized due to complications from the vaccine.
By comparison, only seven people are hospitalized with COVID in Vermont, where 82% of its eligible residents have received at least one dose and most of those have received two. A state that is 1/5th the size of Arkansas has 1/46th as many people in the hospital.
That’s also not a coincidence, and its evidence against the oft-repeated assertion that hospitals are jacking up their COVID diagnoses to get more money. They’re doing it in Arkansas but not in Vermont?
Hutchinson pointed out in a tweet Wednesday that the number of vaccine doses administered in Arkansas had increased by 10,356 from the day before. The previous day, the state reported 4,244 more doses. Those numbers fluctuate, but 10,356 is much more than it’s been in a while, so we’ll see if it’s the beginning of a trend. Ray Hanley, director of the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care, said a vaccine drive in Marion Wednesday netted 53 shots. That was the “best response in weeks.”
The state’s efforts to get Arkansans off the fence – offering them lottery tickets and gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses – didn’t work, which Hutchinson acknowledged Tuesday. The state bought 50,000 lottery tickets and 50,000 gift certificates to give away, and it still has almost all of both.
He said that’s not a long-term solution, so now we’ll see how the virus itself leads more people to do what a governor can only encourage them to do.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist who focuses on Arkansas politics, and whose work appears in 16 Arkansas publications. He is a regular contributor to Talk Business and a frequent panelist on Arkansas PBS’s public affairs show, “Arkansas Week." He publishes a blog, independentarkansas.com . Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner .