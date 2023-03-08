A plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers would assign the job of owning and operating an aquatic center.
The closure of Southern Arkansas University’s swimming pool leaves Columbia County without a public swimming facility, and has intensified discussion about the potential for construction of an aquatic center and its operation.
Starting Sunday, we invited the public to select one of five answers to the following question:
“To which of these entities would you assign the responsibility of owning and operating a publicly-accessible aquatic center in Magnolia?”
The results:
City of Magnolia, 74 votes, 35.92 percent.
Private ownership, run as a for-profit business, 64 votes, 31.07 percent.
Southern Arkansas University, 33 votes, 16.01 percent.
Magnolia School District, 21 votes, 10.19 percent.
Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia, 14 votes, 6.79 percent.
Total votes: 206
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.