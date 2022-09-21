An Arkansas governor’s race that had been uneventful since the May primaries made some news last week for two reasons – one political, one personal.
The political news was a Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll showing Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders leading Democrat Chris Jones, 51%-40%. Libertarian Ricky Harrington trailed both with 2%. Another 7% were undecided.
That’s a big lead for Sanders, but it’s closer than might be expected.
The poll also found President Biden has a 62.5% unfavorable rating with 34% viewing him favorably. That last number mirrors his 34.78% percentage of the vote in the 2020 election.
Former President Trump’s ratings were 48% favorable and 48% unfavorable.
Back to the governor’s race. The results can be interpreted in one of two ways if we accept the numbers and if we look closely at the margin of error of plus-minus 3.8%.
One is that Jones has a chance to make this interesting. Add 3.8% to him and subtract 3.8% from Sanders, and she’s only leading 47%-44%.
On the other hand, if the margin of error works in the other direction, then it’s 55%-36%. Those results would match a poll released this week of 1,418 likely voters by Remington Research Group, a Republican polling firm, showing Sanders leading 59% to 34%. That poll had a margin of error of plus-minus 2.4%.
Those numbers would be in line with how statewide elections typically have gone starting in 2014. In the last gubernatorial election in 2018, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, the Republican, defeated Democrat Jared Henderson, 65%-32%. Some Democrats have done better, but the ceiling has been roughly 40%. The other statewide Democratic candidates in the Talk Business-Hendrix College poll were U.S. Senate candidate Natalie James at 30.5% and attorney general candidate Jesse Gibson at 32%.
Jones is doing better than his fellow Democrats. He will be helped by the fact that some people will vote against Sanders because she was President Trump’s press secretary.
But she is still the clear favorite and has a huge money advantage. According to the latest information on the Arkansas secretary of state’s website, she had $6.4 million left to spend on her campaign, while Jones had $171,261. She can blanket the airwaves and the internet with ads, but he cannot respond with a major media buy.
Expect Sanders’ ads to continue mentioning Biden but not Jones.
For his part, Jones has been traveling the state and meeting voters face to face, including in Republican-dominated areas. But he has much to overcome with Sanders’ money advantage, Biden’s unfavorable numbers, and the state’s decisive turn toward the Republican Party.
All that said, this is not a TV show. These are real persons, and one thing that happens to people is that they get sick. On Friday, Sanders’ campaign announced she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, and that her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes had been removed that day. Her doctor reported that her condition was Stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma, the most common type of thyroid cancer, and that her prognosis is excellent. The cancer had been discovered during a check-up earlier this month.
She will receive follow-up treatment with radioactive iodine. According to the American Cancer Society, this is standard practice if the cancer has spread to the neck or other body parts. Patients who receive the treatment emit radiation and sometimes have to isolate to prevent exposure to others. Side effects can include nausea and vomiting.
Both Jones and Harrington wished her well. Jones made an especially gracious and empathetic statement that political candidates across this country should emulate.
The rest of us could learn from its example as well.
Sanders is still very likely to be Arkansas’ next governor, but as this past week has shown, unexpected things can happen. This much we know: Early voting begins Oct. 24, about a month from now. The votes will be counted Nov. 8 on Election Day, when there will be no margin of error. Then we’ll have a governor-elect.
We wish that person the best of health, whoever she or he may be.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.