Few magnoliareporter.com readers say they’ve taste-tested the food they feed their pets.
A national poll recently suggested that up to 40 percent of pet owners have sampled pet food. That’s not the case among our readers. Starting Sunday, we invited our readers to select one of six answers to the following question:
“Have you ever sampled the food that you normally feed your pet?”
The results:
No, I have not sampled my pet’s food, 64 votes, 47.05 percent.
No, but I do allow my pet to eat my food, 39 votes, 28.67 percent.
No, and I do not allow my pet to eat my food, 20 votes, 14.07 percent
Yes, I have sampled my pet’s food, 6 votes, 4.41 percent.
Yes, I have sampled my pet’s food and it was awful, 4 votes, 2.94 percent.
Yes, I have sampled my pet’s food and found it edible, 3 votes, 2.2 percent.
Total votes: 136
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.