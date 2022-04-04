This Tuesday, April 5, local nonprofits will join together in the Square Park to share the story of our organizations with those who stop by.
Along with everyone else, our organizations faced significant challenges over the course of the last two years. Many nonprofits were hit with a double whammy in the form of less revenue from grant-making organizations, canceled in-person events, and overall fewer donations at the same time that the need for supportive services were needed more than ever.
While we are collectively catching our breath, some of the damage done to funding streams and ultimately to the trust in public and nonprofit institutions is going to take years from which to recover.
But we can, and are, recovering and one way to keep our spirits up is to recognize the work that others have done in order to make this community a wonderful place. For some, hopefully many, this will mean shopping more locally versus online, others will thank a teacher, and others may be moved to stop by and see us Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and just have a conversation about what we do.
If you don’t want to/can’t donate, we understand, but stop by and learn about what is going on in our community and help us spread the word about our missions.
Amber Overholser
President of the Board
Compassion’s Foundation