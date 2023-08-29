magnoliareporter.com readers are confidence that the Arkansas Razorbacks football team will be bowl eligible at the end of the 2023 season.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“How many games will the Arkansas Razorbacks football team win this season?”
The results:
Between seven and nine, 112 votes, 58.94 percent.
Between five and seven, 42 votes, 22.11 percent.
Ten or more, 25 votes, 13.15 percent.
Four or fewer, 11 votes, 5.78 percent.
Total votes: 190
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.