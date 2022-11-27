Poll

Starting Wednesday, we asked readers to select one of two responses to the following question: “Would you rather stay at home or travel to see relatives and friends during the holidays?”

The results:

I prefer to stay home. Relatives and friends can come see me, 77 votes, 83.69 percent.

I prefer to travel. I like hitting the road to see relatives and friends, 15 votes, 16.3 percent.

Total votes: 92

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

