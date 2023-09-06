magnoliareporter.com readers have more confidence that Donald Trump will be the Republican presidential nominee than in President Joe Biden being the Democratic nominee.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Which of the following do you think will be the most likely situation in the 2024 presidential election?”
The results:
Trump will be the Republican Party nominee. Democrats will nominate someone other than President Biden, 109 votes, 33.64 percent.
President Joe Biden will be the Democratic Party nominee. Donald Trump will be the Republican Party nominee, 99 votes, 30.55 percent.
Neither Trump nor President Biden will be nominated by their parties, 72 votes, 22.22 percent.
President Biden will be the Democratic nominee. Republicans will nominate someone other than Trump, 44 votes, 13.58 percent.
Total votes: 324
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.