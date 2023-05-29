Da hoo-mon said this is a holiday. Hes doesn’t writz a column on holidays and hes said Ise should.
Ise has written a few things for hoo-man’s Dairy but he sez Ise needz to writz about mes life. Hes says Ise has fanz who want to know more.
The hoo-mon told his family for a couple of years that he might get a kat. He started buying kat stuff and told his family they could buy more kat stuff for him for Christmas, but that he did not have a kat yet.
So before Christmas, Debby and Melanie went to ths Columbia County Animal Protection Society. They said Ise was not like the other katz. Ise walked right up to them and said Ise was ready to go home. They took mes too Debby’s home.
Thez kept it a big secret. There were a lot of little hoo-mons in the houz who knew the secret but did not say anythinz to the hoo-mon.
The hoo-mon was klueless about what was coming, even after he got a scratching post as a Christmas gift. But after all the gifts were given out, they told the hoo-mon to close hes eyez. When he opened his eyez, Melanie waz holding mes right in front of him.
So for the past five monthz, Reporter Mansion has been been mes home. It’s been a big change for the hoo-mon and for mes. But the hoo-mon has responded well to training. He usually ignores mes climbing on everything. Hes feeds me about four times a day, but sez since Ise now 10 months old, he said he’s switching me over to kat chow. Ise is no longer a kitten, he sez.
Hes sez that on the whole, Ise a puddy good puddy kat. I did knock over a lamp and a fan last week, scattered a lot of paper, and twice overturned the fud and water bowlz. But that’s what katz do, he sez.
Our neighbor heard katz last week and wondered if it was mes. Ise mostly sleeps in the daytime. Well, Ise mostly sleeps all the time. The neighbor found kittens under her building. The hoo-mon said Ise was not responsible because Ise got repaired last January. And Ise don’t go out.
But he sez Ise may have to see the kitty doctor on Tuesday anyway because Ise ate some string. Sez he’s going to take a good look in my box to see what haz come to pass since Ise ate it.
Ise likes to eat. Ise mostly eats kibble, but Ise also likes banana, shrimp and shredded cheez.
Hoo-mon sez Ise is puddy friendly, too. The may-or was here last week and I let him sit on my couch. The may-or petted me and Ise did not bite him.
The hoo-mon wishes I waz a better writ-er but that Ise is puddy good for a kat.
Until next time, spay and neuter.