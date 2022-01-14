Poll

Given eight destinations as places where our readers might like to spend time, Arkansas' capital city of Little Rock gets less than 2 percent of the vote.

Little Rock tourism officials have work to do among South Arkansas residents.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of eight answers to the following question:

“Of these cities, where would you rather spend time?”

The results:

Hot Springs, 62 votes, 34.63 percent.

Bentonville/Fayetteville/NWA, 45 votes, 25.13 percent.

New Orleans, 30 votes, 16.75 percent.

Dallas, 18 votes, 10.05 percent.

Memphis, 8 votes, 4.46 percent.

Shreveport/Bossier City, 8 votes, 4.46 percent.

St. Louis, 5 votes, 2.79 percent.

Little Rock, 3 votes, 1.67 percent.

Total votes: 179

