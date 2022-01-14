Little Rock tourism officials have work to do among South Arkansas residents.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of eight answers to the following question:
“Of these cities, where would you rather spend time?”
The results:
Hot Springs, 62 votes, 34.63 percent.
Bentonville/Fayetteville/NWA, 45 votes, 25.13 percent.
New Orleans, 30 votes, 16.75 percent.
Dallas, 18 votes, 10.05 percent.
Memphis, 8 votes, 4.46 percent.
Shreveport/Bossier City, 8 votes, 4.46 percent.
St. Louis, 5 votes, 2.79 percent.
Little Rock, 3 votes, 1.67 percent.
Total votes: 179
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.