Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s problem is that he could do the job of president, but first he must get elected. And he’s not well-suited to do that in this click-driven day and age.
Hutchinson is a sober-minded, pragmatic, Reagan Republican. The press has been talking to him the past six months because he was one of the first presidential contenders to break with President Trump over his actions following the 2020 election.
That combination was going to be Hutchinson’s brand. He briefly occupied the non-Trump lane to himself when almost all of the other candidates were being careful not to offend Trump’s supporters.
But that lane is becoming more crowded by candidates who are better suited than Hutchinson to modern, click-driven politics. Those include former Vice President Mike Pence. He’s not really an anti-Trump candidate, but he’s made comments. Another is former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a former CIA officer and member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
The one who most makes Hutchinson’s job harder is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. While Hutchinson is restrained and measured, Christie is brash and outspoken. Guess which one makes better TV?
Including Trump, there are now 14 announced Republican candidates. That’s almost as many as there were in 2016, and others still could join the race. If it were a smaller field, and if Hutchinson were the only one being critical of Trump, he would at least stand out. But that’s no longer the case.
The field will shrink. The Republican National Convention doesn’t want a repeat of 2016, when it had to have two debate stages – one for the leading candidates and one for the B team. Some in the RNC no doubt are hoping a single candidate emerges who can topple Trump.
To winnow the field, it’s requiring candidates to register at least 1% in the national polls and have 40,000 donors. Hutchinson looks like he might qualify under the first requirement, but the second is a high hurdle. He’s asking people to donate – even it’s $1 – to get him on that debate stage.
Even if he does, it still won’t be his ideal venue. Few people will actually be watching the debates live. They’ll instead see the viral clips of the most interesting moments.
And what goes viral? Zingers and insults, mostly, which Trump and Christie are good at doing and which Hutchinson doesn’t even try to do. He’s stepped up his criticisms of Trump a little. But he can’t compete with Christie, who also has taken shots at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
You may have heard that we live in an “information economy.” That’s not really so.
The psychologist and economist Herbert Simon instead coined the phrase “attention economy,” because economies are based on scarcity. We are flooded with information, but we have only one brain, so what’s most valued in the marketplace is getting people’s attention.
Increasingly, the same applies to politics. A measured, restrained candidate like Hutchinson would do a good job as president. But in an election, he will have a hard time getting noticed.
Weird things happen in presidential elections. Sometimes, the winner is the one that the most people can live with given the available alternatives. That’s how the current president got elected. You can’t win if you don’t show up. Hutchinson, to his credit, has shown up.
He’s as prepared as anyone to be president given that he’s been a two-term governor, member of Congress, under secretary for border and transportation security, and Drug Enforcement Administration administrator.
But it will be tough for him to get the attention he needs to be elected president – especially in a crowded Republican primary where he needs 40,000 donors, and where most of the voters, polls show, still favor Trump.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.