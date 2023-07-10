While Northwest Arkansas is the state’s fastest growing regions, relatively few of our readers travel there.
Starting Friday, we invited our readers to select one of six responses to the following question:
“How often do you travel to the Fayetteville-Rogers-Springdale-Bentonville area?”
The results:
It has been many years, or never been there, 80 votes, 45.45 percent.
It has been two or more years since I’ve traveled there, 47 votes, 26.7 percent.
About once a year, 26 votes, 14.77 percent.
About six times a year, 15 votes, 8.5 percent.
About once a month, 7 votes, 3.97 percent.
About once a week, 1 vote, 0.56 percent.
Total votes: 176
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.