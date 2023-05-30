Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they have not visited Disney World, and don’t plan to do so.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Have you ever been to Disney World?”
The results:
Yes, 79 votes, 35.58 percent.
No, 71 votes, 31.98 percent.
No, and I won’t travel there because Disney’s corporate policies are liberal, 55 votes, 24.77 percent.
Yes, and I can’t wait to go again, 17 votes, 7.65 percent.
Total votes: 222
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.