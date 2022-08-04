Job creation and code enforcement should be the top priorities of Magnolia’s city government, and then there’s everything else.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of nine responses to the following question:
“The Magnolia municipal election will be in November. Of these issues, which should be the top priority of the mayor and the City Council?”
The results:
Job creation – Recruiting new businesses/industries, 57 votes, 28.21 percent.
Code enforcement – Dilapidated property/trash/animal complaints, 43 votes, 21.28 percent.
Telecommunications – Improving broadband, internet, cable TV service, 26 votes, 12.8 percent.
Recreational facility development, 20 votes, 9.9 percent.
New retailer/restaurant recruitment, 19 votes, 9.4 percent.
Street/water/sewer improvements, 16 votes, 7.92 percent.
Raising quality of law enforcement, 13 votes, 6.43 percent.
Improving race relations, 8 votes, 3.96 percent.
Housing construction, 0 votes, 0 percent.
Total votes: 202
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.