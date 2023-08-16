You may recall that old saying “what goes up must come down.” And you probably give some credence to it. But when it comes to investing, our behavior seems to be “what goes up must keep going up!” As the market rises, we tend invest more into stocks.
Of course, you might say this doesn’t apply to you. As markets go up, you get nervous that they will go back down. You may especially become nervous if market gains occur rapidly. But I’ll give you some facts on how folks are investing today. And why they act like what goes up must keep going up.
A recent article by the Wall Street Journal was entitled “Today’s Retirees Are Investing like 30-Somethings.” Author Anne Tergenson obtained data from Vanguard and Fidelity on investor habits from the millions of clients these two financial giants serve. According to Tergenson, Vanguard reports that almost half of their 401(k) investors over age 55 have 70 percent of their funds invested in stocks. Back in 2011, when the Great Recession of 2008 was still somewhat fresh, that number was only 38 percent of such investors. Along those same lines, Fidelity reports that 4 out of 10 of their investors aged 65-69 hold roughly two thirds of their portfolio in stocks.
In taxable accounts (i.e., non-retirement accounts), Vanguard reports that one fifth of their investors age 85 and older have almost all their money in the stock market! Overall, these are aggressive positions (translated “risky”) for folks at this stage in their life.
By the way, it’s not just individuals who become euphoric when the market goes up. The pros do it as well. 2021 was a banner year for stocks, with U.S. stocks up over 20 percent. A year-end survey of 14 institutional investors (big banks and brokerages houses) predicted more of the same for 2022. Not one of the 14 predicted a market decline. In fact, both stock and bond markets dropped significantly in 2022. Apparently, what goes up does come back down sometimes!
You might say, “Who cares. Let ‘em hold stocks. It’s the only way to make money in the long run.” It is true that, for most of us, using the stock market is a great way to accumulate a nice nest egg. But don’t forget how punishing the market can be.
In the Great Recession of 2008-2009, stock values were cut more than in half. One hundred thousand dollars in stocks around that time turned into $45,000 to $50,000, or even less. By contrast, bonds prices went up during that period. A more balanced portfolio might have left you with $70,000 to $80,000. Still severe, but better than a 50 percent drop.
Retirees have their working career behind them and are no longer living off a paycheck. Rather, most depend on Social Security and their personal savings. At that stage in life, a severe drop in the value of your nest egg can be depressing and perhaps cause lifestyle adjustments.
Since the 2008 meltdown happened once, I assume it could happen again. I’m certainly not predicting or anticipating such. But for investors nearing retirement or in retirement, a conservative mix of stocks and bonds makes a lot of sense. What goes up doesn’t necessarily go up forever!
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.