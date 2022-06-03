Poll

Almost 14 percent of our readers say that fresh-cut grass causes health problems for them.

magnoliareporter.com readers love the smell of fresh-cut grass.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Do you like the smell of fresh-cut grass?”

The results:

Yes, 71 votes, 44.37 percent.

Yes. One of the best aromas of the outdoors, 52 votes, 32.5 percent.

No. Causes health problems for me, 22 votes, 13.75 percent.

No, 15 votes, 9.37 percent.

Total votes: 160

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

