magnoliareporter.com readers love the smell of fresh-cut grass.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Do you like the smell of fresh-cut grass?”
The results:
Yes, 71 votes, 44.37 percent.
Yes. One of the best aromas of the outdoors, 52 votes, 32.5 percent.
No. Causes health problems for me, 22 votes, 13.75 percent.
No, 15 votes, 9.37 percent.
Total votes: 160
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.