About 23 percent of our readers say they are not as smart as their spouse.

A plurality of our readers say they are just as smart as their spouse.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following open-ended statement:

“Complete this statement, I am …”

Just as smart as my spouse, 47 votes, 43.92 percent.

Smarter than my spouse, 35 votes, 32.71 percent.

Not as smart as my spouse, 25 votes, 23.36 percent.

Total votes: 107

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

