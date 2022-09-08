A plurality of our readers say they are just as smart as their spouse.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following open-ended statement:
“Complete this statement, I am …”
Just as smart as my spouse, 47 votes, 43.92 percent.
Smarter than my spouse, 35 votes, 32.71 percent.
Not as smart as my spouse, 25 votes, 23.36 percent.
Total votes: 107
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.