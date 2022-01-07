Our readers think the Alabama Crimson Tide will win the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of two answers to the following question:
“Which of these teams will win the College Football Playoff National Championship?”
The results:
Alabama Crimson Tide, 70 votes, 66.03 percent.
Georgia Bulldogs, 36 votes, 33.96 percent.
Total votes: 106
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.