magnoliareporter.com readers don’t believe in the concept of reincarnation.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Do you believe in reincarnation?”
The results:
No, 101 votes, 49.75 percent.
No. Reincarnation is outside my religious beliefs, 63 votes, 31.03 percent.
Yes, 31 votes, 15.27 percent.
Yes. I’ve come back from a different life one or more times now, 6 votes, 2.95 percent.
Total votes: 203
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.