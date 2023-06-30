Poll

About 3 percent of our readers say they've been reincarnated.

magnoliareporter.com readers don’t believe in the concept of reincarnation.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Do you believe in reincarnation?”

The results:

No, 101 votes, 49.75 percent.

No. Reincarnation is outside my religious beliefs, 63 votes, 31.03 percent.

Yes, 31 votes, 15.27 percent.

Yes. I’ve come back from a different life one or more times now, 6 votes, 2.95 percent.

Total votes: 203

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

