Most magnoliareporter.com readers do not own a bicycle.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the question:
“Do you own a bicycle?”
The results:
No, I do not own a bicycle, 68 votes, 40.46 percent.
Yes, I own a bicycle, 45 votes, 26.78 percent.
Yes, but I seldom use it, 29 votes, 17.26 percent.
No, but I would like to have one, 26 votes, 15.47 percent.
Total votes: 168
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.