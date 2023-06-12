Poll

About 15 percent of our readers say they don't own a bicycle but would like to have one.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers do not own a bicycle.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the question:

“Do you own a bicycle?”

The results:

No, I do not own a bicycle, 68 votes, 40.46 percent.

Yes, I own a bicycle, 45 votes, 26.78 percent.

Yes, but I seldom use it, 29 votes, 17.26 percent.

No, but I would like to have one, 26 votes, 15.47 percent.

Total votes: 168

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

