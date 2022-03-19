Most magnoliareporter.com readers think that the United States is already greatly involved in the Russia-Ukraine War.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“How fearful are you that the Russian-Ukraine war will spread to involve NATO and the United States?”
The results:
The United States is already much more involved than the public generally knows, 89 votes, 48.36 percent.
These days will be remembered as the start of the Third World War, 51 votes, 27.71 percent.
I am not worried about the war spreading, 22 votes, 11.95 percent.
It may spread, but U.S. involvement will not be great, 22 votes, 11.95 percent.
Total votes: 184.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.