Spouses would encourage their partner to admit to stealing from their employer.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Your spouse has just admitted to you that he or she has stolen a large amount of money from his or her employer. What do you do?”
Encourage your spouse to tell his or her employer, 95 votes, 53.97 percent.
If your spouse does not come clean, you tell his or her employer, or the police, everything, 37 votes, 21.02 percent.
Say nothing about it to anyone, 24 votes, 13.63 percent.
Divorce your spouse and put as much distance between the two of you as possible, 20 votes, 11.36 percent.
Total votes: 176
