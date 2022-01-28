Poll

Given seven other options, there's little support for a skate park in Magnolia.

The Cameo Theater closed on Sunday, August 12, 2012. magnoliareporter.com readers still long for a new motion picture theater.

On Tuesday, magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of eight responses to the following question:

“Of these, to which would you be most willing to give money to make happen in Magnolia?”

The results:

Motion picture theater, 78 votes, 34.36 percent

Bowling alley, 55 votes, 24.22 percent

Water park, 37 votes, 16.29 percent

Biking/walking trails, 30 votes, 13.21 percent

Trampoline/climbing facility, 16 votes, 7.04 percent

Additional baseball/softball fields, 16 votes, 7.04 percent

Swimming pool, 11 votes, 4.84 percent

Skate park, 4 votes, 1.76 percent

Total votes: 227

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you