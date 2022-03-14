Most magnoliareporter.com readers prefer to keep a five-day school week.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of two choices to the following question:
“Would you like to see your school district change to a four-day week?”
The results:
No, keep the common five-day schedule, 79 votes, 58.08 percent.
Yes, adopt a four-day schedule, 57 votes, 41.91 percent.
Total votes: 136
We last polled on this question in March 2019. The results:
No, 128 votes, 50.59 percent.
Yes, 125 votes, 49.41 percent.
Total votes: 253.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.