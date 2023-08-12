The mountains are the most popular vacation destination for magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“Which of these locations have the most appeal to you as a vacation destination?”
The results:
Mountains, 65 votes, 29.95 percent.
Beach or island, 52 votes, 23.96 percent.
Lake, river or backwoods, 50 votes, 23.04 percent.
Historic sites, 32 votes, 14.75 percent.
Major U.S or international city, 18 votes, 8.29 percent.
Total votes: 217
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.