According to magnoliareporter.com readers, the race for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination is a virtual dead heat.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Which of these announced or potential candidates is most likely to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination?”
The results:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 93 votes, 42.27 percent.
Former President Donald Trump, 92 votes, 41.81 percent.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 27 votes, 12.27 percent.
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, 8 votes, 3.63 percent.
Total votes: 220 votes
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.