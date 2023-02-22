Poll

About 4 percent of readers regard Nikki Haley as the likely Republican Party presidential nominee.

According to magnoliareporter.com readers, the race for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination is a virtual dead heat.

Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“Which of these announced or potential candidates is most likely to win the 2024 Republican presidential nomination?”

The results:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, 93 votes, 42.27 percent.

Former President Donald Trump, 92 votes, 41.81 percent.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, 27 votes, 12.27 percent.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, 8 votes, 3.63 percent.

Total votes: 220 votes

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

