About 45 percent of readers don't want to be in a motion picture.

A majority of our readers want to be in a major motion picture.

Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:

“Given the opportunity, would you want to appear in a major motion picture?”

The results:

Yes, I ought to be in pictures, 61 votes, 55.45 percent.

No, I would not be wonderful to see, 49 votes, 44.55 percent.

Total votes: 110

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

