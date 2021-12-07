How many of you got a letter/notice about the 125-foot cell tower being built on "Pittman Properties Limited" owned property on/off East Columbia St.?
It only gives a general location of "West of Olive and North of Spruce.” This means it's going to be between two schools. Don't let them kid you about health effects. Please look at www.change.org/ will give you an idea of a few. Also, read up on how your property values go down 20% or more in the surrounding areas. www.parealtors.org/cell-towers-impact-property-values/ has what you need to know. Why in the middle of town? Don't they have room in their own back yard? Well, it will pay the taxes on the land for them like a deer lease even if you do lose 20% to 30% of your home’s value! A house selling for $100.000 is suddenly worth $70,000 to $80,000!
Even if it is legal, it’s a shady thing to do to a neighborhood knowing the effects it has to the surrounding area.
A recent survey by the National Institute for Science, Law & Public Policy (NISLAPP) found that 94 percent of homebuyers are “less interested and would pay less” for a property located near a cell tower or antenna. “Neighborhood Cell Towers & Antennas—Do They Impact a Property’s Desirability?” also found that properties where a cell tower or group of antennas are placed on top of or attached to a building is problematic for buyers.
Of the 1,000 people who responded to the survey, 79 percent said that under no circumstances would they ever purchase or rent a property within a few blocks of a cell tower or antennas, and almost 90 percent said they were concerned about the increasing number of cell towers in their residential neighborhood.
Well, we shall see, I hope you'll do a little research too if you got a letter.
Bill Brecht
Magnolia