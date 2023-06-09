Arkansas Farm Bureau has named a Southern Arkansas University student to a summer internship with the organization.
The purpose of the internship program is to expand professional skills while gaining experience with the advocacy work done by the organization on behalf of the state’s rural communities and agriculture industry.
Taylor Hoover of Vilonia, an SAU student, will work within three areas at ArFB: commodity and regulatory affairs, organization and member programs, and public affairs and government relations departments. Hoover will focus on research and data collection, with a specific focus on commodity and ag industry sectors.
She is a junior studying agricultural education.
“I’m blessed to have been afforded this opportunity to become a greater advocate for agriculture,” Hoover said.