About 42 percent of our readers are comfortable with the idea of a state prison in Columbia County. Another 7.51 percent are undecided.

A slight majority of magnoliareporter.com readers say they don’t want a state prison built in Columbia County.

Starting Monday, we asked readers to respond with one of three answers to the following question:

“Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desire to expand a state prison in Calico Rock has revived discussion about construction of a 1,000-bed state prison in Columbia County. What do you think about the idea?”

The results:

I do not want a state prison as a local industry – find something else, 107 votes, 50.23 percent.

I like the idea – Columbia County could use another 250+ state jobs, 90 votes, 42.25 percent.

I do not know, 16 votes, 7.51 percent.

Total votes: 213

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

