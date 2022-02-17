A slight majority of magnoliareporter.com readers say they don’t want a state prison built in Columbia County.
Starting Monday, we asked readers to respond with one of three answers to the following question:
“Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desire to expand a state prison in Calico Rock has revived discussion about construction of a 1,000-bed state prison in Columbia County. What do you think about the idea?”
The results:
I do not want a state prison as a local industry – find something else, 107 votes, 50.23 percent.
I like the idea – Columbia County could use another 250+ state jobs, 90 votes, 42.25 percent.
I do not know, 16 votes, 7.51 percent.
Total votes: 213
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.