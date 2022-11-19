Improving Arkansas’ infrastructure earned the most votes among magnoliareporter.com readers as the top priority for incoming Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
On Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of eight responses to the following question:
“What should be the top priority of Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders?”
The results:
Improve infrastructure – roads, water/sewer, telecommunications, 60 votes, 20.47 percent.
Raise level of education among Arkansans, 51 votes, 17.4 percent.
Reduce crime, 46 votes, 15.69 percent.
Lower taxes, 38 votes, 12.96 percent.
Help return Donald Trump to the presidency, 31 votes, 10.58 percent.
Improve health care access and quality, 29 votes, 9.89 percent.
Recruit better-paying jobs, 21 votes, 7.18 percent.
Combat liberalism, 17 votes, 5.8 percent.
Total votes: 293
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.