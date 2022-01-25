On Saturday afternoons in the fall, Wes Booker chases wide receivers and defensive backs on the football field as a Southeastern Conference field judge. This election season, he’s chasing a small place in history – actually, a chance to repeat it.
The owner of a Maumelle Horace Mann insurance agency is seeking to become only the third African American Republican state legislator in the modern era in Arkansas.
In the 1800s, at least 87 African American men served in the Legislature, and almost all of them were Republicans, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. Starting in 1891, the then-Democratic Party-controlled Legislature began passing laws to keep Black people from voting. After 1893, no African Americans served in the Legislature until 1973.
All of that happened a long time ago. Almost all of the African American legislators since 1973 have been Democrats, including the 14 African Americans who are currently in the 135-member Legislature. They comprise almost half of the Legislature’s 29 Democrats.
Doyle Webb, a former state senator and Republican Party of Arkansas chairman who is running for lieutenant governor, told me there have been two Black Republican lawmakers. One was Rep. Christine Jackson Brownlee, who represented mostly Mississippi County in the House from 1991-94 and was the state’s first female African-American Republican legislator. The late Rep. Kevin Penix, R-Fort Smith, served in the House in 2003-04.
Booker, 50, would represent House District 71, which does not have an incumbent in the race. The current incumbent, Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, was drawn into another district when the lines were changed because of the U.S. census. He is running for state treasurer. Also running as a Republican for the House District 71 seat is pharmacist Brandon Achor, who has lived in Maumelle for more than 30 years.
Booker, a White Hall native, played defensive back on the University of Central Arkansas’ 1991 national championship team and has worked in the financial services industry more than 20 years. He moved his office to Maumelle about three years ago.
Asked to list his big issues, he said taxes are too high and regulations too onerous, that he opposes abortion, and that he supports law enforcement, veterans and educators. That sounds like a Republican.
“I’ve just always been a conservative,” he said. “You know, I’ve been a Republican. … I feel like I’m a unicorn. It seems like that’s against the grain, but that’s where the Lord has me, so that’s where I’ll be, where the Lord wants me to be.”
It’s noteworthy that Booker has hired the Gilmore Davis Strategy Group as a consultant. The partners, Jon Gilmore and J.R. Davis, are major players in Republican Party politics. Gilmore was Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s deputy chief of staff and now is his chief political strategist. Davis was Hutchinson’s director of communications.
Booker isn’t the only African American running for office as a Republican. Leon Jones is running for attorney general as a Republican. (His brother, Chris, is running for governor as a Democrat.) Leon Jones faces long odds in his race because Lt. Governor Tim Griffin, better known and better funded, is also running for the office. Washington County Judge Joseph Wood is one of six Republicans running for lieutenant governor. His candidacy would seem to be a longshot in a race that includes Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Webb and others. But who knows what will happen with six candidates? Two will make a runoff, when anything can happen.
These candidacies are important because we don’t want to have two parties divided by race. We need both Black Republicans and white rural Democrats in office, like we used to have. Otherwise, the Republican Party looks an awful lot like the party of mostly white people, while Democrats represent only pockets of Arkansas – districts with a large African American population, and a few liberal enclaves in Little Rock and Northwest Arkansas.
Booker told me he doesn’t mind being a trailblazer, but it’s not something he focuses on. He said he wants “to be the voice for all people.”
“I’ve got to be the best Wes I can be,” he said. “You know, you can’t have ‘awesome’ without ‘Wes,’ right? So, you know, if it inspires others to do the same, I would love that. I really would.”
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist who focuses on Arkansas politics, and whose work appears in 16 Arkansas publications. He is a regular contributor to Talk Business and a frequent panelist on Arkansas PBS’s public affairs show, “Arkansas Week." He publishes a blog, independentarkansas.com . Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner .