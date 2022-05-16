magnoliareporter.com readers lean toward the position that justices to the United States Supreme Court should be appointed for lifetime terms.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Should presidential appointments to the United States Supreme Court continue to be for the appointee’s lifetime, retirement or death?”
The results:
Yes. The Founding Fathers were wise to include this provision in the Constitution, 38 votes, 31.4 percent.
No. Supreme Court appointments should be limited to a specified term of years, 32 votes, 26.44 percent.
Yes. Lifetime appointments generally provide protection against excesses of the legislative and executive branches, 29 votes, 23.96 percent.
No. Supreme Court justices should have a mandatory retirement age, 22 votes, 18.18 percent
Total votes: 121 votes
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.