Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they have not written a will.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of three answers to the following question:
“Have you written a will?”
The results:
No, I have not written a will, 58.71 percent.
Yes, I have written a will, 38 votes, 34.86 percent.
Yes, but I need to make changes, 7 votes, 6.42 percent.
Total votes: 109
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.
We conducted the same poll in April 2017, and the results were similar. The 2017 poll:
“Have you written a will?”
The results:
No, 89 votes, 60.95 percent.
Yes, 57 votes, 39.05 percent.
Total votes: 146