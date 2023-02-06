magnoliareporter.com readers are largely split over the idea of making plans for their own funerals.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Have you made plans for your own funeral?”
The results:
No, I have not made or stated any plans or desires for my funeral, 36 votes, 40 percent.
Yes, I have jotted a few things down, 23 votes, 25.55 percent.
Yes, I have given my family extensive details on how I want my funeral handled, 21 votes, 23.33 percent.
No, at that point I will be beyond caring, 10 votes, 11.11 percent.
Total votes: 90.
magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.