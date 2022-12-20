Poll

About 55 percent of readers say that have not been victims of domestic violence.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:

“Have you ever been a victim of domestic violence that was or could have been severe enough for an arrest?”

The results:

No, I have not been a victim of domestic violence, 72 votes, 55.38 percent.

Yes, I have been a victim of domestic violence, 58 votes, 44.61 percent.

Total votes: 130.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

