A majority of magnoliareporter.com readers regard the sculpture of “David” as high art, and not obscene.
Starting Tuesday, we asked readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“A controversy has erupted in a Florida school district over the exposure of art students to a photograph of Michelangelo’s sculpture, ‘David.’ Is ‘David’ obscene and/or pornographic?”
The results:
“David” is one of humankind’s highest artistic achievements that should be available to all, 75 votes, 51.72 percent.
The sculpture “David” is neither obscene nor pornographic, 45 votes, 31.03 percent.
“David” is fine for viewing by adults, but not by children, 23 votes, 15.86 percent.
The sculpture “David” is obscene and/or pornographic, 2 votes, 1.37 percent.
Total votes: 145
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.