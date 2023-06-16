Poll

About 3 percent of readers say they'd do nothing if they suspected a neighbor of child abuse.

An overwhelming number of magnoliareporter.com readers say they’d bust a neighbor suspected of child abuse.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following open-ended statement:

“You suspect your next-door neighbor is abusing his or her children. You ...”

The results:

Contact the authorities, 180 votes, 88.66 percent.

Confront your neighbor about his or her actions, 17 votes, 8.37 percent.

Do nothing, 6 votes, 2.95 percent.

Total votes: 203.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

