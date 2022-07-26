The start of the school year is more than three weeks away, but it can’t come soon enough for magnoliareporter.com readers.
Starting Saturday, we invited our readers to select one of two answers to the following question:
“Are you ready for the school year to resume?”
The results:
Yes, bring it, 55 votes, 53.39 percent.
No, too soon, 48 votes, 46.6 percent.
Total votes: 103
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.