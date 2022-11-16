Thousands of people skipped over the statewide ballot issues when casting their votes on Election Day, resulting in less than half of Arkansas voters taking a stand on the four proposed constitutional amendments before them.
Recreational marijuana, religious freedom, direct democracy and special sessions for the legislature were on the ballot. And all four failed. This year's election was the first time in 62 years that voters rejected every statewide ballot issue.
We take a look at voter turnout and how the proposed constitutional amendments fared.
Voter Turnout vs. Arkansas Adults
Throughout its history, Arkansas has suffered from low voter participation. The 2022 midterms proved no different.
The Arkansas Secretary of State's Office reports 1.7 million registered voters in a state with at least 2.3 million adults.
On Election Day, 906,597 Arkansans submitted a ballot — or 50.4% of registered voters. Or 39% of the number of adults living in Arkansas, as of the most recent Census Bureau's Citizen Voting Age Population Special Tabulation chart from the 2016-2020 5-Year American Community Survey.
The tables accompanying this article detail voter turnout versus Arkansas adult turnout, and the results of the ballot issues.
Not everyone completely filled out their ballots last week. Thousands of people skipped over candidates or ballot issues, or "undervoted."
A total of 54,052 voters completely skipped Issue 1, and at a higher rate than any of the other proposed constitutional amendments.
Proposed by legislators, Issue 1 would have given the lawmakers the ability to call themselves into special session. Currently only the governor has that authority. There's a nearly 40,000 vote difference between Issue 1 and Issue 4, which would have legalized marijuana sales and possession in Arkansas.
Research shows voters skip over ballot issues they're unfamiliar with, preferring to keep the status quo when there's uncertainty. Yet the ballot title for Issue 1 was simple and easy to understand.