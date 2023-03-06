To the Editor,
On February 27, I came to the Magnolia City Council meeting with great hope that we had made a difference with the council members. They were so polite and encouraging.
The wrong information was given about deadlines and specific instructions on how to get on the docket to speak. Because of this, no one opposed to the ordinance was given a chance to speak, they were only thanked for coming.
Only one councilman made a proposal for a compromise to change the proposal days and times. Thankfully, another councilman seconded that motion which was greatly appreciated.
However, I ask the Lord to give me the correct words to show respect to other views concerning this ordinance. I believe few have really given enough thought to some of the consequences surrounding this ordinance.
“Why does one have to drink to have a good time?” When this county was voted wet, I was extremely disappointed. It was very similar to taking prayer out of schools. I never dreamed that would happen and never dreamed, that Columbia County would go wet. We have a wealth of churches in this city and county, and just knew it would remain dry because of the many Christian residents.
We have been wet now for several years, and do not see any major improvements. Dilapidated buildings are still empty on the town square and there seems to be no attempt to get those issues fixed. Making the county wet has not improved our town, and has brought in only one “chain” restaurant. And from what anyone might see, they don’t do very well. Perhaps its what surrounds the area?
Maybe we should all take a step back to take another look at the situation. God blesses those, who Honor Him and keep His commandments, so maybe we’ve all missed the mark?
Our schools have morally deteriorated, and we all need to remember how this country was formed. How can we bring in new business when our town square is falling apart and schools need so much help?
“In God We Trust” made us the most prosperous country in the world. How have we allowed ourselves to venture so far away, and find ourselves in the present situation? I do not believe that those who enjoy a drink or two will be looked upon badly but is there really a need to depend on alcohol to solve our problems? Especially with everything going on in our world right now?
No one has mentioned how much the ordinance will cost the taxpayers with added security lighting and cameras, extra security officers to monitor the Entertainment District. Clean up, accounting, insurance for off premises liability? Our Blossom Festival has always been a family affair and performers who have come in the past, have all been appropriate for families.
I remember once we had a city wide revival at the Magnolia High School gym and many were saved. Then one day, we were told that our School Board decided we could no longer afford to have any religious events because of Separation of Church and State. That is not a Constitutional Law, but we have been brainwashed to believe it. Did we all forget the First Amendment of the constitution? How long will we fail to stand up for what we know is right?
God has blessed our city even thought we seem to have forgotten Him. Why open meetings with prayer if we think liquor is the answer to all our problems? God owns this town and everything in it, and He will be the one who brings Life back into this town.
I respectfully ask that each council member reconsider this proposed ordinance, and ask yourself, “What would God want us to do?” Do we have a Religion, or a Relationship with God?
Janie Edwards
Magnolia