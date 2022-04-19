April is Financial Literacy Month. Perhaps a more appropriate name would be Financial Illiteracy Month as many Americans are somewhat uninformed about their finances.
A lot of that has to do with our math skills, or lack thereof. I used to teach a financial management course and part of the curriculum was learning to use a financial calculator. Teaching students about the compounding of returns over time and calculating future sums of wealth with just small monthly investments was one of my favorite topics.
Just for fun, I would sometimes walk into the classroom and say, “Quick, what’s five percent of 100?” Most of the class would immediately reach for that financial calculator they had recently learned to use. But wait, isn’t that a calculation easily done in your head? Five percent of 100 is five.
To carry that a step further, what if you’re in a restaurant and want to leave a tip? The bill is $28 and you think a 15 percent tip is fair but don’t have a calculator with you. You can easily calculate a 10 percent tip ($2.80) and then add half again that much to it for the other five percent, resulting in a tip of $4.20. And yes, I do know that they now print tip amounts on the bottom of the receipt, probably because most of us had trouble computing a tip. And yes, I also know that 18% or more is now the suggested tip range but I was trying to keep the math simple!
Percentages are an area particularly confusing to many adults, who supposedly covered this topic starting back around the third grade. Part of the problem is the way they are written. If your $10,000 savings account statement has a stated rate of interest of 0.05%, that is not the same as five percent. That is five hundredths of one percent, or pretty much zero. (Actually, $5 a year) If you have $10,000 of credit card debt, it may be costing you 20 percent, or $2,000 a year. Yank that cash from the money market and pay off the credit card! These kinds of situations sneak up on us over time.
Seemingly small changes in percentages can have big impacts and an understanding of this can be valuable. Consider an investment earning three percent versus earning six percent over the same period. After 20 years, the six percent investment has 77 percent more money. After 30 years, it has 136 percent more money!
I often visit with folks who are close to retirement, where they will transition from a paycheck to a retirement income stream from Social Security (and maybe a pension) plus whatever they have saved. A basic question I ask at that point: How much do you need to live on each month? More than 90 percent of the time, the answer is either “we have no idea?” or “Well, we spend everything that hits our accounts that month.”
So we go through a process that tabulates a reasonable approximation of current living expenses and how those expenses may change in retirement. Then we compare that to the expected stream of income they will have in retirement and begin to address any issues. Let’s face it, if you are within 10 years or so of retirement, you need to be giving consideration to how you’re gonna make it when that paycheck stops!
For parents and grandparents, start financial lessons with the kids. Make it a game when shopping, asking questions commensurate with their level of education. That may be comparing prices on items for younger folks to computing percentage changes on older students. If it’s fun, they’ll engage and it’s easier to learn this stuff when you’re younger! Spending and saving habits are often formed early and the benefits are long lasting.
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.