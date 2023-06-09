magnoliareporter.com readers lean more “StarTrek” than “Star Wars.”
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
Your out-of-this-world viewing preference: "StarTrek," "Star Wars" or "For All Mankind"?
The results:
StarTrek, 29 votes, 59.18 percent.
Star Wars, 19 votes, 38.77 percent.
For All Mankind, 1 vote, 2.04 percent.
Total votes: 49
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.