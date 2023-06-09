Poll

Only one of the 49 readers who responded to our poll are fans of "For All Mankind."

magnoliareporter.com readers lean more “StarTrek” than “Star Wars.”

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

Your out-of-this-world viewing preference: "StarTrek," "Star Wars" or "For All Mankind"?

The results:

StarTrek, 29 votes, 59.18 percent.

Star Wars, 19 votes, 38.77 percent.

For All Mankind, 1 vote, 2.04 percent.

Total votes: 49

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

