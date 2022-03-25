You may have heard that phrase “we have met the enemy and he is us!” It’s attributable to a character named Pogo. Given the phrase, you might think Pogo was some type of military commander. In fact, he was a cartoon character in a comic strip of the same name. He and a friend were commenting on the natural beauty of a forest but were distressed by the litter discarded there by visitors. Thus, the phrase. Human beings had detracted from the natural beauty of the forest by throwing litter everywhere.
A similar phrase of Pogo’s observation is “he’s his own worst enemy!” That basic truth could be applied to a lot of situations. It applies to individuals as well as to companies. And it certainly applies in the world of investing. Often, investors are their own worst enemy.
A big problem for many of us is confidence, or should I say, overconfidence. Let me give you an example. Suppose we have a group of 100 people gathered in a room. I hand out a short questionnaire that asks one question: Do you consider yourself an above average driver, an average driver, or below average?
Think for a moment how you would answer that question. Unless you just had a major head-on collision that was your fault, you’re going to be prone to answer “above average.” I’d even rate myself above average though family and co-workers might beg to differ.
I expect the number of participants that rate themselves “above average” would be north of 70 and probably north of 80. If we were able to rate ourselves correctly, without overconfidence bias, then an equal number of folks would rate themselves above average and below average, with a group in the middle rating themselves as average.
The same phenomenon occurs in the world of investing. Professional portfolio managers often engage in actively buying and selling stocks and bonds. The goal is to produce “above average“ returns for their clients. And they are confident that they can do so. But over the long term, say a 20-year period, roughly one in six will produce above average returns. The other five will fail to meet even market return averages. That’s the empirical evidence in the mutual fund world.
What about individual investors who do this as a hobby or a sideline? One could logically assume that the pro who spends all day calculating, analyzing and digesting financial data would do better than the average Joe. Nevertheless, most non-professionals who trade stocks believe they can do better than market averages. It’s the “above average” driver problem taking place in the investing world. It’s another manifestation of the overconfidence syndrome.
This is not to discourage individual investors from trading stocks. If you get a lot of fun out of analyzing companies and buying stocks as a hobby, that’s great. It’s probably safer than mountain climbing or bull riding. But you should not expect to earn above average returns despite your confidence level. The pros can’t do it and you probably can’t either. You could be your own worst enemy!
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.