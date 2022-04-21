Most of our readers focus their political involvement to keeping up with current affairs.
Starting Monday, magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following question:
“Aside from voting, in which way do you most frequently interact with politics?”
The results:
Keep informed about candidates and issues, 63 votes, 67.01 percent.
Personally attempt to influence family, friends and co-workers, 12 votes, 12.76 percent.
Contact an elected official, 6 votes, 6.38 percent.
Engage in social media platforms about politics, 6 votes, 6.38 percent.
Give money to a political campaign, 5 votes, 5.31 percent.
Attend a political meeting or rally, 1 vote, 1.06 percent.
Campaign for a political candidate, 1 vote, 1.06 percent.
Total votes: 94
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.