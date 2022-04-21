Poll

About 1 percent of readers say they attend political meetings or campaign for a political candidate.

Most of our readers focus their political involvement to keeping up with current affairs.

Starting Monday, magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following question:

“Aside from voting, in which way do you most frequently interact with politics?”

The results:

Keep informed about candidates and issues, 63 votes, 67.01 percent.

Personally attempt to influence family, friends and co-workers, 12 votes, 12.76 percent.

Contact an elected official, 6 votes, 6.38 percent.

Engage in social media platforms about politics, 6 votes, 6.38 percent.

Give money to a political campaign, 5 votes, 5.31 percent.

Attend a political meeting or rally, 1 vote, 1.06 percent.

Campaign for a political candidate, 1 vote, 1.06 percent.

Total votes: 94

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

