Awhile back I had a former student in my office who was a proud new daddy. As we talked about the challenges of raising kids, including financial challenges, he told me he was going to start a college fund for his child and would begin funding it heavily. To fund the kid’s account, he would need to cut back on contributions to his 401(k) plan.
While I admired his selfless parental instincts, I advised him against this and told him to be more selfish!
This is a common dilemma parents face: do you save for retirement or save for your kid’s education? Many parents give priority to funding kid’s education accounts ahead of their own retirement accounts. But most financial advisors will recommend just the opposite: Take care of yourself first.
Most of our take home money is committed each month with little wiggle room. So, for a parent to start funding an education account for little Johnny, they may have to cut back on their own savings. They’re not saving any more money in total; they’re just shuffling the savings from their retirement bucket to Johnny’s education bucket. But there are a number of reasons for giving your retirement account priority funding.
In the example I gave above, the parent would be reducing his 401(k) funding. There are several problems with this.
First, he might be giving up a company match. If your company puts money into your retirement account based on what you contribute, you definitely want to take advantage of the match money. It’s unwise to leave any of that money on the table.
Second, your retirement contributions are usually tax deductible (except for Roth accounts), saving you tax dollars in the current year. You don’t get the same kind of tax subsidy for contributions to education accounts. In addition, if down the road your kid is in a jam and you need some education money, you can probably access funds from your retirement accounts.
Some 401(k)s have loan provisions allowing you to borrow out of the account. If your money is in a traditional IRA, you can withdraw funds to pay for higher education. You’ll owe income taxes but no penalties. If your money is in a Roth IRA, you can withdraw contributions (but not earnings) with no tax or penalty consequences. Money in a retirement bucket can generally be transferred to the education bucket if needed.
By contrast, if you fund education accounts and slight yourself on retirement savings, you can’t pull money out of this bucket to help yourself in retirement. For one thing, the bucket will probably be empty by the time your kid gets through school. If there is money left and it’s not used for education, taxes and penalties may apply. So while you can shovel funds from retirement to education, it’s not practical to shovel in the other direction.
Here’s another big issue to consider: There aren’t many alternatives out there for you when you get to retirement. It’s pretty much going to be your savings and your Social Security or other pension that you are living on. If you didn’t plan for retirement, the Plan B options are limited and not attractive: continue working longer and eat lots of mac and cheese.
On the other hand, if your kid graduates high school and the college account is nonfunded, they can still go. There are a variety of options in education funding including loans, grants, scholarships, and even working while going to school. There are relatively low-cost options for quality public school education right here in your back yard. Our education system is designed so that if a kid really wants to pursue post-secondary studies, they can. They may not get to go to Princeton, but they can still go.
In an ideal world, you could adequately fund both education and retirement accounts. But that’s not reality for some of us. Most of us are going to be forced to make choices. Consider giving priority to your own retirement accounts first and then, funds permitting, sock some away for little Johnny’s tuition.
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.