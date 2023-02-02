Jamie Dimon is the CEO of J.P. Morgan, one of the world’s largest banks. When Jamie Dimon talks, people listen!
In the middle of last year, he predicted that the U.S. was headed to an “economic earthquake.” He based this prediction on two factors: First, the Federal Reserve would start unwinding (selling) their holding of Treasury securities, which would cause interest rates to rise. Second, the Ukraine war was putting pricing pressure on basics like food and fuel. He suggested oil could hit $150 to $175 per barrel.
U.S. markets dropped that day and continued a decline for the next two weeks, with the S&P 500 dropping 12 percent over that period. No doubt other factors affected the market over that short period. It’s not like Warren Buffett predicting an earthquake. But Dimon’s remarks seemed to have an impact.
Those predictions were made back in late May 2022. Fast forward to more current times. In early January, Dimon said he wished he hadn’t used the word earthquake and that now he felt pretty good about the economy! He downgraded the hurricane talk to “storm clouds,” saying we might have a “Goldilocks mild recession.”
If that sounds a little oxymoronic (which I think is a real word) to you, I agree. But I think he is saying we’re going to have a recession, but just not as bad as he earlier thought.
There’s a chance he’s going to be right-on one of those two predictions.
On the other hand, we may not have a recession at all. James Gorman, CEO of Morgan Stanley, another huge U.S bank, is optimistic about 2023 being a good year economically. I realize the names are confusing: Jamie, James and a couple of Morgans. But stay focused for a moment!
So who to believe, Jamie or James? Here’s a suggestion: how about ignoring them both? I say that because predictions are just that: Predictions, not real results. And predictions are as likely to be wrong as they are to be right. In fact, they are more likely to be wrong!
If you read or watch any financial news, you’ve probably encountered several financial professionals giving their forecasts for the new year. Recession or no recession? Mild or severe? Market up or market down? Rather than paying attention to the new forecasts, how about looking at the accuracy of last years’ forecasts?
A recent article by Mike Carlone of Blueprint Investors recaps this very issue. Financial news giant Bloomberg tweeted out forecasts of 14 major financial firms for the 2022 year on where the S&P 500 would end up. Oppenheimer was the most optimistic at 5330. Morgan Stanley was at the bottom of the stack at 4400. J.P. Morgan came in at a 5050 year end value. In fact, the S&P 500 closed the year at 3839. None of the fourteen got close! And these are the financial giants of the economy.
You might keep that in mind the next time you catch yourself listening to a forecast by the experts!
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.